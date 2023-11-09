13th Kargil Taekwondo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 8: The 13th District Kargil Taekwondo Championship concluded at Indoor Stadium, here today.

About 4 clubs with 132 players participated in the district championship under the overall supervision of Observer Ladakh Taekwondo Association Mohd Ali Bhagi and SAI Kargil Mohd Ali.

Councillor LAHDC Kargil for Town Haji Mohammad Abass Adulpa was the chief guest, while President Ladakh Taekwondo Association Gulzar Hussain Munshi was the Guest of Honour, and Activities Officer DYSSO Kargil, Mohd Yousuf was the Special Guest along with Anayat Ali general secretary Ladakh Taekwondo Association, Mohd Hassan General Secretary Tangtha Association Ladakh, were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Haji Mohammad Abass said that the sport has a great opportunity as a sector and our players can have a better and bright future if they focus on their respective games, taking the example of Shahnaz Parveen and Tashi Tundup. He further assured that he will take up the issues raised by the Association with CEC LAHDC Kargil for further redressal of the issues. The chief guest and other guests distributed medals and mementoes among the players, officials and guests.