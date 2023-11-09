Stokes powers England to emphatic win over Netherlands

PUNE, Nov 8:

Ben Stokes’ attacking century was well complemented by the bowlers as England cantered to a 160-run win over the Netherlands here on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Though England and Netherlands are out of reckoning for the semifinals, the contest between the two lowest-placed sides gain significance when it comes to qualifying for the Champions Trophy as only the top seven teams from the ongoing showpiece will qualify for the event.

England’s batting finally clicked as they posted 339 for 9 and then the bowlers did the rest, dismissing Netherlands for 179 in 37.2 overs.

The win took England to the seventh spot in the points table on account of better run rate.

The defending champions will take on Pakistan in their last match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Stokes (108 off 83) initially provided the stability in the middle before opening up towards the end, while David Malan (87 off 74) got England off to a flier with his breezy knock during which he hit 10 fours and two sixes to power England to 339 for nine.

Stokes struck six fours and as many hits over the fence, while Chris Woakes too did his bit with a 45-ball 51.

Chasing a huge target of 340, Netherlands lost their first wicket in the fifth over when Max O’Dowd gave a simple catch to Moeen Ali at mid-on off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

In the next over, Netherlands were two down when Colin Ackermann nicked a David Willey delivery to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Wesley Barresi (37) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (33) tried their best to stabilise the chase with a 55-run stand for the third wicket before Baressi was run out.

Brief Score:

England: 339 for 9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 108; Bas de Leede 3/74, Aryan Dutt 2/67).

Netherlands: 179 allout in 37.2 overs (Teja Nidamanuru 41 not out; Adil Rashid 3/54, Moeen Ali 3/42)