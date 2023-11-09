LG presents Certificate of Excellence Award to SMVDSB Para archers

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the Para Archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar at Raj Bhawan here today. He also honoured the Para Archers and Coach, Abhilasha Choudhary with Certificate of Excellence. Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB also graced the occasion.

While interacting with the prodigious Para Archers, the Lieutenant Governor said their outstanding performance at 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China have inspired the youth and the entire Union Territory is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation. The Lieutenant Governor said the strong winner’s instinct of Sheetal and Rakesh will popularize robust sports culture in J&K.

He also appreciated efforts of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, coaches, support staff of Academy for remarkable contribution to promotion of sports in the Union Territory.