AIFF sacks Shaji Prabhakaran due to breach of trust

NEW DELHI, Nov 8:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday announced that it has sacked secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran due to “breach of trust”, a move described as “conspiracy” by the Delhi based sports administrator.

Prabhakaran’s sacking comes 14 months after his appointment to the high-profile job even as the national federation did not mention what the breach of trust was that prompted the action.

“The All India Football Federation hereby announces that the services of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran have been terminated due to breach of trust with immediate effect as of November 7, 2023,” the AIFF statement read.

“The AIFF Deputy Secretary, Mr M Satyanarayan, will take charge as Acting Secretary General of AIFF with immediate effect,” the statement added.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey served the termination letter on Tuesday to Prabhakaran, who was appointed on September 3 in 2022 and took charge on September 6.

The 51-year-old Prabhakaran, however said the decision has no constitutional validity.

In a letter addressed to the AIFF members, Prabhakaran wrote: “As per AIFF Constitution, it is the Executive Committee that can only dismiss or terminate the General Secretary. Thus, this termination has no constitutional validity and approval of the Executive Committee.” (PTI)