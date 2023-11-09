JKCA’s Chitra Singh in North Zone Women’s T20 squad

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Consistency and display of skills in all the departments of the game helped Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s (JKCA’s) talented all-rounder Chitra Singh Jamwal to seal berth in the prestigious North Zone Women’s T20 squad for Inter-Zonal T20 Championship scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 4 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The selection meeting was convened by Haryana Cricket Association in the presence of Convener, Anirudh Chaudhary and the members of Senior Women North Zone Selection Committee including Amita Sharma (Delhi), Poonam Bhardwaj (Haryana), Surabhi Dadheechi (J&K), Gurdeep Kaur (Punjab), Richa Sehgal Chandigarh and Surender Mehta (Himachal Pradesh).

Chitra was part of J&K’s Senior Women’s T20 squad in the recently concluded BCCI’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, wherein she performed very well with both the willow and the ball as well. She scored around 150 runs in 6 innings’ with 4 thirty plus scores and captured 9 wickets in 5 innings’ in the league phase of the tournament. Her 3/24 against strong Madhya Pradesh and 3/21 against Hyderabad were her best figures in the tournament.