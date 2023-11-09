Baroda defeats J&K by 7 wickets in final

National Disability Triangular T-20 Cricket Series concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: The trophy of National Disability Triangular T-20 Cricket series was clinched by Baroda by defeating J&K by seven wickets in the final.

The tournament was won by The J&K Divyang Welfare Association, in association with the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India at Country Cricket Stadium, Gharota, Jammu. In the final, Baroda won the toss and elected to field first. Jammu and Kashmir managed to score 98 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 17.1 overs. The top scorers for Jammu and Kashmir were Rahul Sharma (32 runs off 45 balls), Shah Aziz (24 runs off 26 balls), and Saurabh (13 runs off 6 balls). Rohit Kumar and Yogesh Shinde from Baroda took three wickets each, while Imran, Rajinder and Abhinandan claimed one wicket each.

Baroda successfully achieved the target of 98 runs in 17.1 overs, winning by 7 wickets. Gopal was the highest scorer with 42 runs off 52 balls, followed by Abhinandan with 27 runs off 23 balls and Vibha Rabari with 11 runs off 12 balls. Waseem from Jammu & Kashmir took two wickets and Niyaz took one wicket.

Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu, Rajan Singh, former President YRS, Ghazal Khan, CEO DCCBI, Rahul Charak, SP Rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Sharma, SDPO Akhnoor, KD Bhagat, DySP DAR, Kuldeep Raj, BDC Chairman, Sushil Sharma, KK Verma, Ajay Kumar, Local Sarpanches and Panches were present on this occasion. The winners were presented match awards, as well as the winning and runner-up trophies.