15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: The 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme concluded at Saraswati Dham, here today. Member Parliament Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana was the chief guest on this occasion.

The day was made memorable by a series of captivating cultural dance performances during a spirited dance competition, culminating in a dignified valedictory ceremony. Nisar Ahmed Butt, State Director NYKS, J&K, welcomed the guests, MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana, Gandhi Global Family Chairperson Dr. S. P. Verma, Senior Journalist Rampal Singh Dogra, Social Activist Kirtan Singh, and the members of the jury for the cultural competition.

Youth from nine districts over all four districts presented mesmerising cultural dance performances. A jury consisting of Dr. Shalini Rana, Assistant Professor, Cluster University of Jammu, Dr. Shubra Jamwal, Assistant Professor, Govt. College of Education, Jammu, and Priyanka Mahajan, Assistant Professor, Govt. College of Education, Jammu declared the team from district Kalahandi, Odisha as the winner, followed by district Malkangiri, Odisha, district Khunti, Jharkhand, district Bhandra, Telangana and district Sarikela, Jharkhand. The teams were awarded with trophies and cash prices of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Member Parliament Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana appreciated NYKS on the organisation of the exchange programme, and expressed delight on experiencing tribal culture up close. The esteemed guests and jury members were given mementos as a gesture of gratitude from NYKS Jammu.