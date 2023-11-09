DPS Udhampur organizes Literary Fest

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 8: Literacy Luminary Lounge, the Literacy Fest was organized by Delhi Public School Udhampur here today.

The festival encompassed a series of captivating activities such as Harmony of soul, Battle of wits, Vigyan Manthan, Shark ShowDown, Jazz Chant, Poem recitation, Dance performance, Book Reviews, Education through Monuments that highlighted the diverse talents of the students.

SSP Udhampur, Joginder Singh was the chief guest and PVC DPS Udhampur Dr. JC Gupta, MD of the School, Vivek Gupta, Director Academics of the School, Sucheta Gupta, Principal Sucheta Gupta, Garima Pandey member AWWA, Dr. Anita, Associate Professor Degree College for Women Vishal, Bhageshwar, Nasir, Sahil, Dr. Anita Associate Professor, Physics, Pawan Gupta, Garima Pandey, Sumita and Suresh Sharma were also present on this occasion.

SSP Udhampur appreciated the teachers and students for putting up a spectacular show. He said that such platforms are the need of the hour. He said school is leaving no stone unturned for bringing quality education to Udhampur town.