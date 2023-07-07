One held with 200 gm Ganja

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: A drug peddler was arrested with 200 grams of Ganja from Akhnoor area here today.

A police spokesperson said that a team of Police Station Akhnoor led by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal Sharma assisted by SHO Akhnoor Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq, during routine patrolling duty near Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor, rounded up a suspect.

During search of the suspected person identified as Dalbir Singh of Pargwal Jammu, 200 grams of Ganja was recovered, he said.

The accused has been booked in case FIR number 191/2023 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Akhnoor Police Station and further investigation taken up, he added.