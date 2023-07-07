Delegation meets JMC officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: A delegation of Apna Vihar Colony led by Councillor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Pritam Singh of Ward number 55 here today met JMC officers.

President of Jammu Co-operative Housing Building Society Ltd; vice-president, Dr. Vijay Sharma and joint secretary, Chaman Lal Chowdary were also present in the delegation which met JMC Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Rimpi Ohri and Secretary, Mandeep Kaur.

The delegation apprised JMC officers about various problems pertaining to Apna Vihar Colony in Kunjwani and demanded repair of Nallah in the area.

Demand of street lights was also raised.

The JMC Councillor demanded repair of the road in the area.

Memorandum of demands was submitted to JMC officers and they assured the delegation that the issues shall be redressed at an appropriate time.

The delegation requested JMC Commissioner to visit the Colony to which he agreed.