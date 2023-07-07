Burglars held in motorcycle theft case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Police claimed today that they have arrested two burglars involved in theft of a motorcycle from Khour area.

A police spokesperson said that a complaint was lodged at Police Station Khour by one Suresh Kumar son of Som Nath of Chak Malaal Khour regarding theft of his motorcycle from the area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Khour.

Acting on the written complaint, he said, a case FIR number 68/2023 under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at Police Station Khour and investigation taken up.

Followed by this, he said, special teams of Police Station Khour led by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal Sharma assisted by SHO Khour Inspector Rahul Mahajan and PSI Akhil Sen rounded up two suspects for questioning. They were identified as Suresh Kumar of Nathal, Kharah Balli, and Tarsem Lal of Rakh Malal, Khour.

During sustained questioning, the police spokesperson said that the suspected persons confessed to their involvement in the crime and on their disclosure, the stolen bike was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation is on, added the police spokesperson.