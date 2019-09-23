NRIs can now apply for Aadhaar on arrival without 182-day wait

NEW DELHI: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) with valid Indian passport can apply for Aadhaar on arrival, without the 182-day waiting period, with the Government issuing a notification in this regard.

Following the notification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also come out with a circular stating that “NRI after his arrival in India, shall be entitled to obtain Aadhaar number”.

The modalities for application remain more or less unchanged, a UIDAI source said adding that NRIs with Indian passport can now apply for biometric ID on arrival or by scheduling a prior appointment, thus doing away with the requirement for a mandatory 182-day waiting period.

UIDAI circular said valid Indian passport will be accepted as proof of identity, proof of address (PoA) and date of birth document. (AGENCIES)