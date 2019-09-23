NRIs can now apply for Aadhaar on arrival without 182-day wait

NEW DELHI: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) with valid Indian passport can apply for Aadhaar on arrival, without the 182-day waiting period, with the Government issuing a notification in this regard.
Following the notification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also come out with a circular stating that “NRI after his arrival in India, shall be entitled to obtain Aadhaar number”.
The modalities for application remain more or less unchanged, a UIDAI source said adding that NRIs with Indian passport can now apply for biometric ID on arrival or by scheduling a prior appointment, thus doing away with the requirement for a mandatory 182-day waiting period.
UIDAI circular said valid Indian passport will be accepted as proof of identity, proof of address (PoA) and date of birth document. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Expedite digitization of Civil Secretariat records
State Cancer Institute at SKIMS
Rajnath flies Tejas
Dengue has ‘arrived’ in Jammu again
Setting up of two Medi-Cities
Millers-officials nexus