Northern Army Commander meets Governor

Srinagar: Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Lt Gen. Singh briefed Governor about the overall security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K and Ladakh and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.

Governor called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities.