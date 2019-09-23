IAS officers’ role is paramount if India is to transform itself to 5 trillion Dollars economy: Kovind

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the role of the IAS officers is paramount if the country is to transform itself to a 5 trillion Dollars economy.

Addressing a group of 169 IAS officers of the 2017 batch, currently attached to different Ministries and Departments of the Government of India as Assistant Secretaries, who called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said,” IAS officers are at the cutting-edge of implementation and their role is paramount if India is to transform itself to a 5 trillion economy, to double farm-income, to achieve social justice and to make women equal stakeholders in our progress.”

He said the officers had worked hard and with sincerity to reach thus far in life. They must continue with the same zeal and dedication to serve the people of India. (AGENCIES)