Bumrah’s awkward action has worked as his advantage: Zaheer

MUMBAI: Describing Jasprit Bumrah as a “special talent”, former India speedster Zaheer Khan feels that his awkward action has worked as an advantage rather than a weakness.

“He (Bumrah) is a special talent, he has got that awkward action which works as an advantage for him over the batsmen. He is keen to learn and drive to excel. He has been working on his fitness, adding new things to his bowling. He has evolved as a bowler in a short time, that have been the keys to success,” Zaheer told reporters on Monday.

“It is about how you take things into stride and what kind of approach you have. I think Bumrah has shown all the attitude of achieving that success,” added the 40-year-old former pacer.

Zaheer, who was part of 2011 World Cup winning Indian team, also did not read much into the omission of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, saying the World T20 was still away.

“They have been transparent about what their approach is. At the end of the day, we just have to wait and see how things evolve and shape up. We have plenty of time for the T20 World Cup (to be held in Australia), so we will have to wait and see how things evolve and what kind of experimentation happens,” he said. (AGENCIES)