Students invent barcode-LED based system to locate seats in movie theatres

NEW DELHI: Fumbling and moving across people to find a seat in a dark theatre is something every movie goer has experienced.

To save them of the annoyance, students of a private university have developed a ‘locator system’ that will use barcodes on tickets and LED lights on the floor to guide people to their seats.

The LEDs will have a colour specific to a ticket and light up once barcodes or QR codes are accessed or punched-in at a theatre’s entry gate. The light will turn off automatically once a seat is occupied.

The system developed by a team at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) will require movie theatres to install LED strips or any other form of lights on the floor for the locator to function.

Once the codes are accessed or punched-in at the entrance of the theatre, a specific colour in accordance of the ticket will be lit on the LED strip affixed on the floor from the point of entry till the seat, members of the team said.

If a second or third person walks the same path at the same time with a different ticket, a different colour will be allocated, they said. (AGENCIES)