Govt issues notification announcing amendments in pension rules

NEW DELHI: The families of Government employees dying after serving less than seven years will get enhanced pension now with the Centre amending rules.

The move is likely to benefit the widows of Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

Earlier, the Government employees should have rendered at least seven years of service in case of death so that the family could get the enhanced family pension at 50 per cent of the last pay drawn.

Now, even with less than seven years of service, families, in case of death, will get enhanced family pension. (AGENCIES)