ED moves court to declare Zakir Naik a fugitive economic offender

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application before a special court here

seeking to declare controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, a fugitive economic offender.

Naik, believed to be in Malaysia, is facing the charge of allegedly laundering money to the tune of Rs 193 crore.

The ED filed the application before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) seeking that Naik be declared as a fugitive economic offender under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The court said it would hear the application on September 30. (AGENCIES)