Notorious thief detained under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 1: District Police Rajouri today detained a notorious criminal/ burglar under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent him to District Jail.

The accused identified as Mohd Ashraf Khan, son of Mohd Hussain, resident of Kakora village in Tehsil Manjakote, at present Nerojal in Thanamandi (Rajouri) has been lodged in Dhangri Jail under the order of District Magistrate, Rajouri.

Nine criminal cases have been registered against him at various Police Stations of Jammu, Akhnoor and Rajouri. He often managed bail from the court of law. He is repeatedly engaged in anti-social activities including habitual of theft/burglary/criminal activities which is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and posed serious threat to safety/security of lives & property of citizens particular in District Rajouri/Jammu.

The execution warrant was executed by Inspr Azhar Hilal (SHO PS Thanamandi), PSI Mann Singh, I/C PP Chingus and his team under the supervision of Imtiaz Ahmed, SDPO Thanamandi under the overall supervision ori Amritpal Singh, SSP Rajouri.