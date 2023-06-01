Excise sleuths launch spl drive against illicit liquor distillation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Excise Department in a massive drive against illicit liquor distillation, smashed several working stills and destroyed huge quantity of Lahan during operations in Doda, Rajouri, Jammu and Kathua district.

Excise Commissioner J&K Pankaj Kumar Sharma informed that there is very crude way of preparing Lahan which is further subjected to crude method of distillation leading to production of illicit liquor without any measurable proof/standards/strength/degree. It mat lead to major tragedy. He further stated that in order to curb this illicit distillation, the Government has made provision in the recently notified J&K Excise Policy, 2023-24 by way of introducing low alcoholic beverages which are less harmful to the consumers, also a low degree, quality liquor, at cheap price by the name of ‘JK Country Liquor’ has been introduced.

He informed that in 6602 raids, 2,20,000 Kgs of Lahan, 4000 Litres illicit liquor bottles and 80 working stills used in the manufacturing of Lahan were destroyed by the Excise Sleuths on spot. Even FIRs have been lodged against all those involved in this illicit business on private land.

Keeping check and strong vigil over this menace, the Excise team carried out massive raids in Nowshera area where two working stills were destroyed and huge quanity of Lahan was destroyed. About 950 Kgs of Lahan was destroyed in RS Pura, Sikanderpur, Kotli Chak and Bishnah area of Jammu district. It was found in the government land. Last two months, (April-May) more than 45000 Kgs of Lahan, 125 Litres of illicit liquor and 13 Working Stills have been destroyed during raids carried out at various places of Kathua, Rajouri, Jammu and Doda districts.

The Excise Commissioner warned all those involved in this illicit distillation to desist from such illicit activities and the department shall initiate very repressive action against all those violators under J&K Excise Act 1958.