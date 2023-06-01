Saroori visits Kishtwar areas, slams UT admin for ignoring ST community

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 1: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Vice Chairman and former MLA Inderwal, GM Saroori visited various far off areas in Kishtwar district and held meetings with common people.

Saroori visited the people in remote areas and apprised them of the party agenda. He asked them to place the suggestions to strengthen the party cadre in the nooks and corner of the district.

“I have visited these areas which have been left unattended and ignored by successive regimes. The people have suffered a lot due to poor or misgovernance in the district. So we need to listen them and ensure their issues are resolved on priority basis,” he said.

Saroori said that the party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has issued the directions for all the party leaders to reach them out at doorstep instead forcing them to run here and there to place their grievances. Saroori slammed the UT administration for not doing enough for the rights of ST community. He alleged that the BJP Government at Centre and UT lacked commitment and only provided lip-service when it came to the welfare of ST community.

He said no compensation was provided to those whose houses were damaged due to rain. He said the region of Chenab valley is close to the heart of party chairman and that is why the party leaders have been instructed to take extensive tours in the region and coordinate with people and party workers at the grassroots level for better and positive results.

“ If we are in power with the mandate of people, I promise to my people that the whole region overlooked and ignored by all the political parties will be developed with best possible infrastructural facilities. The efforts in this regard by our party chairman are already in front of people when he was the Chief Minister of erstwhile state,” he said.