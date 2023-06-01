Couple held with narcotic substance

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 1: Police here today arrested a couple on the charge of selling Ganja and recovered 550 grams of the contraband from their possession.

The arrested narcotic smugglers were identified as Naresh Kumar and his wife Geeta Bai, residents of Chhattisgarh and the duo was currently working in a brick kiln at Katli village in Samba.

Police has started investigation after registering a case in FIR No. 144/2023 Under Section 8/20 of NDPS Act at Police Station Samba.

A Police team headed by SSP Samba, Benam Tosh, Additional SP Samba, Surinder Chowdhary, SHO Samba, Rajeshwar Singh and PSI, Davinder Singh conducted surprise raid in the presence of Executive Magistrate First Class, Swaran Singh and independent witnesses and seized the Ganja.

The smuggler couple was arrested red-handed while selling Ganja to drug addicts.