Nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself: Athiya Shetty

MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty says she took time off after her first two films to improve her craft as she is wants to be a part of movies that help her “break the mould” in Bollywood.

Her latest film “Motichoor Chaknachoor” opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui is something that she believes will “challenge her as an actor”.

“I worked on myself as an actor. I would do a lot of workshops. There is nothing wrong in taking time off to better myself. In this industry, you can’t decide what path you want to walk on. You can’t plan things. I felt I need to prove myself to be here,” Athiya said in an interview.

“I had a great time working on ‘Hero’ and ‘Mubarkan” but somewhere I was not fulfilled as an actor. This film gave me the opportunity to work hard and break the mould, challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. The idea is to feel satisfied and fulfilled as an actor.”

Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, said she looks at competition as something that makes the job fun but does not look at what others are doing.

“If you concentrate on your work then your journey becomes easy. Everybody is struggling to do their best. Today there are different platforms and there is work for everyone,” she said. (AGENCIES)