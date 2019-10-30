INX Media case: Judicial custody of Chidambaram extended till 13th Nov

NEW DELHI: CBI Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday extended till November 13 judicial custody of former Finance Minister and veteran Indian National Congress Leader P Chidambaram in INX Media case.

Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR in the month of May 2017 regarding alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. (AGENCIES)