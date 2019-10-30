Cong issues show cause notice to its three leaders in J-K for meeting EU MPs

JAMMU: The Congress issued a show cause notice to its three senior leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for meeting the visiting European Union parliamentarians without prior permission, and sought an explanation from them.

Former Minister and MLA Usman Majid, State general secretary Channi Singh and spokesperson Farooq Andrabi met the EU delegation in Srinagar.

“The party has issued a show cause notice to its party leaders, who have met the visiting EU parliamentary delegation without prior permission of the party to explain their position within a week,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said. (AGENCIES)