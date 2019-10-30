Chief justices of three high courts transferred

NEW DELHI: Chief justices of three high courts and judges of two others were transferred on Wednesday, the Law Ministry has said.

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been sent to the Madras High Court.

Justice Vineet Kothari is at present officiating as the chief justice of the Madras High Court following the resignation of Justice Vijaya Tahilramani in September.

Justice Sanjay Karol, who is heading the Tripura High Court has been sent to the Patna High Court in place of Justice Sahi. (AGENCIES)