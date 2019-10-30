FB moves Delhi HC challenging order to globally remove links to video disparaging Ramdev

NEW DELHI: Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging an order directing it to remove, block or disable on a global basis links to a video containing defamatory allegations against yoga guru Ramdev.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which agreed to list it for hearing on Thursday before an appropriate bench.

It has now been listed before a bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh for Thursday.

A single judge of the high court had on October 23 directed Facebook, Google, its subsidiary YouTube, and Twitter to forthwith remove, block or disable on a global basis links to a video containing defamatory allegations against Ramdev. (AGENCIES)