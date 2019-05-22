No transit accommodation in hotels for newly-elected MPs

NEW DELHI: Newly elected members of the 17th Lok Sabha will not be provided hotels as transit accommodation, but will be lodged in parliament’s hostel — the Western Court and its annexe building — and various state bhawans, a top official said Wednesday.

With the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for Thursday, the newly-elected members are expected to start arriving in the national capital from Friday, and for that the secretariat has already started making arrangements.

At a press conference here, the Lower House’s Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava said the Lok Sabha secretariat has done away with system of transit accommodation in hotels.

This system, at times, invited criticism for the money it cost the exchequer.

“The newly-elected members will be accommodated in Western Court, its newly-built annexe and various state bhawans. Thus, the Lok Sabha secretariat has done away with the system of transit accommodation in hotels,” Shrivastava said. (AGENCIES)