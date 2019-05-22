NAC briefs Guv about overall security situation in J&K

SRINAGAR: Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Wednesday briefed Governor Satya Pal Malik about overall security situation in the Jammu and Kashmir, particularly at International Border (IB), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland. An official spokesman said this evening Lt Gen Singh met Governor at Raj Bhavan here today.

He said NAC briefed Governor about the overall security situation along the IB, LAC, LoC and hinterland and the anti terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.

Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements in place for the annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

