MHA asks states, UTs to remain alert; says calls given in various quarters for inciting violence

NEW DELHI: A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

In a statement, the Ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

“The Home Ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow,” the statement said.

The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. (AGENCIES)