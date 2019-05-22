Chandrayaan-2 launch to take place between July 9-16: ISRO

SRIHARIKOTA (AP): The Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to embark on its most complex mission ever undertaken as the space agency is gearing to launch Chandrayaan-2 between July 9 and 16.

The landing on the moon is expected to be on September 6, ISRO chairman K Sivan said.

“It is going to land at a particular location where nobody has gone before,” he added.

Sivan said following the successful launch of the radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2B, on-board PSLV-C46 Wednesday, the next one- Chandrayaan-2 -is going to be a landmark mission for India.

“It is going to be the most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO. It is going to take place between July 9 and 16, this year”, he said, addressing scientists from the Mission Control Centre.

The agency would look at the landing (rover) on the surface of the Moon on September 6, he said. (AGENCIES)