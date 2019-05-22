Govt deliberately misled court in Rafale case: Review petitioners to SC

NEW DELHI: Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Centre “wilfully and deliberately” misled the court in the Rafale fighter jet case and this amounted to “wholesale fraud”.

They claimed that the Centre suppressed relevant facts from the court during the hearing in the case.

The trio is seeking review of the Apex Court’s December 14 verdict which gave a clean chit to the Centre’s Rafale deal to procure fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

In their written submission, brought by them into public domain a day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, they said that officers who have misled the Apex Court should be held accountable for perjury as the Government, through the notes and arguments, had “stated a series of untruths and suppressed vital facts”.

“It (Centre) suppressed the truth and thereby insinuated utter falsehoods: facts and documents of the greatest significance, which have direct and overarching bearing on the matter that the court was considering, and which were available with the Government were suppressed from the court,” they said in the 41-page submission. (AGENCIES)