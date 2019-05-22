Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri, AK rifles, pistols among arms, ammunition seized in Rajouri

JAMMU: In a major success on its Counter Insurgency front, Jammu and Kashmir police busted a hideout of terrorists in Chatyari forest area of Rajouri and recovered arms and ammunition including four automatic assault rifles.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that based upon a specific information regarding presence of a militant hideout in Chatyari forest area of Rajouri, an operation was launched by police on Tuesday evening and entire area was cordoned by teams of police and army.

He said that in the operation, which continued throughout the day, entire forest area was put to physical search during which a militant hideout was unearthed and busted by police recovering huge quantity of arms and ammunition.