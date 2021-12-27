No need to review AFSPA in J&K, no demographic change: LG

* ‘Will bring down wall of hindrance in development’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that there is no need to set up a panel to review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was asked if Jammu and Kashmir feels the need to set up a Panel to review or repeal the AFSPA as is being done in Nagaland.

“Do not be concerned about it. I am looking into it. I do not feel any such need (to set up Panel to review it),” Sinha told a press conference here.

Sinha outrightly rejected apprehensions among some political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir about demographic change in the Union Territory.

“I outrightly reject it. I will not react to statements of leaders,” Sinha said while replying to another question.

Asked about opposition parties’ allegations that land parcels of the local people will be taken away in the name of development, Sinha said this is an “effort to create fear and incite people”.

There will be no demographic change, he added.

In a bid to address such apprehension, the Lieutenant Governor said, a large chunk of local youth have been given employment in hydro power, tunnel and road projects in J&K.

He said it is an attempt to incite people. “We will take people on board,” he added.

In his address earlier in the day to the first ever Real Estate Summit, Sinha said attempt to create hindrance will be dealt with.

“We will bring down the wall of hindrance (in the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir). We will take swift steps in this development journey,” he said.

He, however, advised investors to take on board people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming the signing of the MoUs at J&K’s first Real Estate Summit here as “historic’, Sinha said it is a major step towards transformation of the UT.

He said the Government has already implemented the realty law RERA and adopted Model Tenancy Act in the UT.

He assured realtors that the Government will reduce stamp duty on registration of properties in line with other States and set up a single-window system for faster approval of projects.

The summit was organised by the J&K Government, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and realtors’ body NAREDCO.

Sinha said these MoUs will help generate employment opportunities in J&K, and also boost economy of the UT.

Sinha said some people do not want that people of J&K get facilities and development like other States.

There have been attempts to mislead people of J&K, he said, and cited this as one of the reasons for unemployment and lack of development.

Stating the J&K has talent and potential, Sinha said the days are not far when the UT will be at par with other States. “We will break all such walls” that will try to create hurdles in development for the interest of the common people of the J&K, he asserted.

There have been revolutionary changes in J&K during the last two years, he said asserting that the UT is providing 100 per cent more incentive than Uttar Pradesh.

Sinha said the Government has identified 6,000 acres of land for the development of projects and that it has also made rules for change of land usage of agriculture land.

Sinha said people who own the land should have the freedom to decide how they want to use their land parcels.

The multiplier effect of the first-ever Real Estate Summit in J&K will be felt across the entire UT in coming years, he added.

Highlighting the key features of the Model Tenancy Act which was adopted today by the Government, the Lt Governor said that the Act has been prepared with the objective of balancing the interests and rights of both, the landlord and tenant, and to create an accountable and transparent ecosystem for renting the premises in an efficient manner.

“Owning a house is the dream for everyone and we are making a committed effort to bring it into reality. The launch of many portals including RERA portal, Housing Portal, integrated auction portal will facilitate a transparent and accountable framework in Real Estate Sector. Such initiatives will help both developers and homebuyers as one-stop portal for all their needs, he said.

” We have also launched three Housing Schemes today under which about 1000 EWS apartments (under PMAY) and another 150 MIG and HIG apartments are being launched. Many more would be launched in the coming months,” he added.

The Lt Governor said that the regressive land laws were amended providing relief to many sectors from farming to industries, education, real estate, hospitals and IT. Several progressive policies and procedural reforms have been implemented on the ground. The best single-window Clearance System and every possible support of the Government will be ensured to facilitate the investors, he added.

“Recently, we have made changes in the Land Use Policy so that the companies eager to set up industries do not face the problem of land”, said the Lt Governor.

“In Jammu and Kashmir alone, Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent on highways, tunnels, and related infrastructure, due to which the nature of urban infrastructure will be completely transformed within two-three years”, Sinha said.