Dogri Bhasha Academy organizes literary programme

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Dec 27: Dogri Bhasha Academy Jammu organized a literary programme ‘Virat Kavi Sammelan and Virat Samman Samaroh’, here today.

The program was presided over by former minister and Dogra leader Sham Lal Sharma while Padma Shri Narsingh Dev Jamwal and Padma Shri Jitendra Udhampuri were the chief guests. Darshan Darshi, connoisseur of Dogri Language at Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, Dhyan Singh and Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal were the special guests on the occasion.

Yash Pal Nirmal and Roshan Baral, explained in detail about the program. Darshan Darshi, in his speech, said that this kind of program is being held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. Literary writer Dhyan Singh described the program as Kumbh of literature. Prakash Premi said that doing this type of work by a private organization is not less than a big surprise.

Chief guests Padmashree Narsingh Dev Jamwal and Padmashree Jitendra Udhampuri said that there is no dearth of people working in Dogri language.

Former minister Sham Lal Sharma, who presided over the program, said that the hard work that the organizers had put in for this big event was successful as the program was very good.

On this occasion, Surendra Sagar was awarded with the Dogra Journalist Award, Shamsher Singh Charak, MD, Dainik State Samachar News was also honored for his cooperation. Other litterateurs, poets, artists and lyricists were honored. They included Dr Naseeb Singh Manhas, Mohan Singh Salathia, Shiv Dev Sushil, Om Vidyarthi, Inderjit Kesar, Parveen Sharma, Dr Ashok Khajuria, Dhyan Singh, Prakash Premi, Dr Gyan Singh, Dr Sandeep Sufi, Dr Yash Raina, Brahmadutt, Sunil Kumar, Brij Mohan, Dr Shalini Rana, Dr Sushma, Dr Rattan Basotra, Rekha Thakur, Chander Shekhar Cartoonist, Rishi Kavi, Sunil Kumar, Tara Chand Kalandaria, Varsha Jamwal, Sonali Dogra, Kewal Kumar Kewal, Dr Kuldeep Dogra, Babu Bhatti, Jugal Chandan, Harbans Harsh and Harsh Kalotra.

Ex Vice-Chairman of Farmers Advisory Board, Daljit Singh Chib, former MLA Krishan Lal, Member of District Development Council Bhushan Baral, Engineer Ashok Choudhary and others were present on this occasion. The program was organized by Yash Nirmal, Ankush Sharma, Dr Rakesh Bharti, Roshan Baral, Ajay J Sharma and Rajendra Ranjha .

On the occasion, dogri song “Soun Mahina”, sung by Ashok Kumar was also released.