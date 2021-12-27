Protest against blockage, change of road alignment at Thannamandi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 27: The people from Thannamandi area today held protest against road construction company for not clearing land slides created due to work being executed through local small contractors in unprofessional way and changing alignment of Thanna-Bafliaz road for favouring some favourites.

The protesters assembled on the road at Thannamandi and started raising slogans against the main Construction company, Dharm Raj Constructions for not doing work as per survey and harassing people unnecessarily. Locals alleged that there was land slide yesterday on Dera Gali axis due due to cutting and the road remained closed for long. The company failed to provide relief to the people by clearing road in time. Such situation is being faced frequently by the locals.

They further pointed out that at number of places they have changed survey to benefit some people. They told that they are not doing earthwork in a proper way and they are putting a number of houses in danger.

SDM Thannamandi Vikas Dhar along with Tehsildar Thannamandi Sahil Ali Shah reached the spot and after hearing people they decided that the height of protection wall shall be raised from 3.5 m to 8.5m so that the threat of further landslide could be mitigated. Also, for the loss of land due to landslide, the process under law shall be followed for compensation after measurement of land, they added.

The SDM gave instructions to executing agency that they must go by the planned survey of the project. The road was cleared for traffic later.

Meanwhile District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal taking serious note of the issue, directed SDM Thannamandi and Tehsildar to ensure that alignment should not be changed at any point and said he will personally monitor the situation and company will provide compensation in case of damage caused to any shop, house or land/crop of any villager due to execution of work.