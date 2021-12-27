VFA objects to proposed underground parking

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Vegetable and Fruit Association (VFA) Parade today registered their strong protest over proposed underground parking at Old Sabzi Mandi, Parade (Jammu).

Addressing a press conference here today, SC Sharma, president of Vegetable and Fruit Association (VFA) Parade said that it has come to their notice that there is a plan of the Government under Jammu Smart City for construction of underground parking at Old Sabzi, Parade. He said the Association is of the view that underground parking, if constructed at proposed site, shall not be beneficial for the vegetable/fruit vendors, rather it would increase their hardships and the trade of vegetable sellers shall be affected badly.

“There is already congestion in the Old Sabzi Mandi and the adjoining market of Moti Bazar due to heavy rush of customers and travelers every time and if the parking is constructed there, there shall not remain any convenient space for carrying out the business of vegetables, fruits and other goods of daily need sold in the Sabzi mandi,” he added.

Sharma said that the Association VFA Parade is totally opposed to construction of underground parking at the Sabzi Mandi. He said instead of constructing parking, the authorities should carry out necessary repair work in the Sabzi Mandi and cover small drains in the area with iron grills. He urged the authorities to drop the proposal of constructing underground parking in the Sabzi Mandi area in the interest of vegetable and fruit vendors and other general public.