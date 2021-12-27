Hotel gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 27: A hotel was today gutted in a fire incident in Mammar area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials sources said, that the fire broke out early in the morning in the attic of a two-storied hotel, Snow Land, situated in the Mammar area of Kangan.

By the time the fire tenders reached the spot, the upper portion of the hotel was up in flames.

The officials said that at least five fire tenders were pressed into service from various fire stations and the fire was brought under control after the strenuous efforts of the men from Fire & Emergency.

“The situation was quite challenging, as the men had to struggle for at least five hours before they could bring the fire under control,” the officials said.

The police have registered a case in this regard and the cause of fire has been suspected out as an electric short circuit.

While there has been damage to the property, the officials said that no loss of life was reported due to the fire incident.