No need of political godfathers, dynastic legacies: Bukhari

Apni Party launches Membership drive

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Mar 18: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party today officially launched its public membership drive at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. A similar function was also convened at its office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu today.

The membership drive was formally launched by the Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari in presence of party stalwarts including senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial president Mohd Ashraf Mir, Mayor Srinagar and president Youth Wing Juniad Azim Mattu, spokesperson Javid Hassan Beigh, State secretary and District president Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, chief soordinator and District in-charge Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder, Media advisor Farooq Andrabi, District president Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District president Kupwara Raja Manzoor, District president Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, District president Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir, District president Ganderbal Javid Mir, DDC chairman Srinagar Aftab Malik, Provincial secretaries Javed Ahmad Mirchal, Abdul Rashid Haroon, Nazir Ahmad Wani and others.

While speaking on the occasion, Bukhari urged the people of J&K to join Apni Party on the basis of its performance and resoluteness over the issues that remain central to the aspirations of the people and are imperative for ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.

“Apni Party came into existence when our identity was diluted. However, our commitment to the people to reclaim our identity shall be materialised and soon the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored,” Bukhari remarked.

He also observed that the achievements over the demands raised by the party during the last one year bear witness to its honest and truthful political approach and the immense support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

” There is no room for dynastical politics or nepotistic structures in our Party. Everyone who is determined to work for the welfare of people can join us. There is no need of having political godfathers or dynastic legacies behind him,” Bukhari said.

Meanwhile, Apni Party also launched its membership drive at its Gandhi Nagar office in Jammu today. Senior party leaders Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Ch Zulfikar Ali, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas (all vice president), Vijay Vakaya general secretary, Provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh, Provincial president Women Wing Namrta Sharma, Asgar Ali and several others were present on the occasion.

All the senior members unanimously resolved to intensify membership drive and strengthen party at gerass root level in all the districts and sub divisions of Jammu region. They observed that there was urgent need to restore democratic Government in J&K as soon as possible.