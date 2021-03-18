4 Astronauts being trained for India’s first Human Space Flight: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 18: Four astronauts are being trained for India’s first Human Space Flight. Their one year training in Russia is completing this month, with some delay on account of the COVID pandemic. The second phase of training , which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in India.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr.Jitendra Singh while responding to media queries about the “Gaganyan” related reply submitted by him in the Rajya Sabha today.

Pertinent to mention that India is going to be the fourth country in the world after the USA, Russia and China to send a human being in the Space. India’s first Human Space Flight “Gaganyan” will be preceded by an Un-manned Flight by around 2021, followed by another Flight carrying “Vyom Mitra”. The “Gaganyan” flight, funded at around Rs 9,023 crore, is scheduled sometime before or on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The reply by Dr Jitendra Singh, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, stated that the Gaganyaan programme envisages sending humans in space. The objective of Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to Low earth orbit (LEO) on board an Indian Launch vehicle and bring them back to earth safely, the reply stated.

The Minister further informed that ISRO has wide experience in technological areas with respect to launch vehicles, spacecraft management and ground infrastructure etc and it has taken steps for human rating of existing systems to ensure crew safety. He said, India is also proud of the fact that many Indian scientists are doing significant work in collaboration with international institutions and if there is any proposal to get benefit out of their specialized experience, Government of India will definitely consider such proposals in a positive manner.