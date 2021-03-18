Skyview Patnitop team submits memorandum to Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: As part of its endeavour to promote tourism in Patnitop and adjacent areas, the Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean Team, represented by Syed Mujtaba Ali Jafary, Sales and Marketing Head handed over a memorandum to Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

The document highlighted the key challenges being faced by the tourism sector in the area. This included the mismanagement of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, unscheduled closure of the highway, the need to beautify Patnitop, lack of Patnitop’s promotion in the national media, and flow of tourists away from J&K.

Post handing over the memorandum, stalwart figures of the UT’s Tourism Department and Administration visited Skyview Patnitop–a leading adventure cum hospitality destination which features India’s highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance, a gamut of adventure activities and dining options.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary J&K Tourism, Dr Naseem Javid Chowdhary Director of Tourism, Directorate of Jammu, Mussarat-ul-Islam DC Ramban, Nisar Ahmad Wani Managing Director JKTDC and Sachin Dev Singh CEO Patnitop Development Authority graced Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean with their presence.

“On behalf of Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean, I would like to thank Baseer Khan of accepting the memorandum. I am hopeful that the Advisor will look into the matter and initiate the necessary steps to resolve our concerns. I also would like to thank the delegation for taking the time out from their busy schedule and giving us the opportunity to host them at our property”, said Syed Junaid Altaf Managing Director of Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited.