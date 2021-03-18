Empower DDCs to address grass-root level deficit: Omar

‘Assembly polls seem unlikely in 2021’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 18: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today said there was grassroots-level development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir which could be addressed by empowering the District Development Councils in true sense.

He was in Noorabad area to pay homage to party stalwart and former speaker Wali Mohammad Itoo on his 27th death anniversary.

“Today, we do not see any development at the grassroot level. The development and democracy at this level can be achieved by empowering the DDCs in true sense,” Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam district after the function.

On the demands emerging from Ladakh seeking special residency laws like permanent resident certificates, the former Chief Minister said the National Conference leadership has always told the people of Ladakh that their future was safer with Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, the apprehensions are coming true now,” he added.

On the national political scenario, Abdullah said the country belongs to 130 crore Indians and the person leading the country will have to go by the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“This country does not belong to one person. India belongs to all 130 crore people,” he added.

On the petition filed before Supreme Court challenging some verses of Holy Quran, Abdullah said the person who did it was from among the Muslims.

“The Constitution of the country does not allow such things or other acts (of blasphemy). These acts are illegal,” he added.

Omar said as the Assembly elections were nowhere near, his priority is to strengthen the party at grass root level.

He said that he doesn’t see Assembly elections taking place in 2021 as Delimitation Commission has been given one year extension and who knows whether the Commission would get more extension in future. “My priority is not elections but to strengthen the party at the grassroots level”, he said.

The NC leader said that he doesn't see Assembly elections taking place in 2021. "The Delimitation Commission has been given one year's extension and who knows it may be given more extension", he said.

“Let me clarify that my priority is not elections, it may be for the others. My top priority is to strengthen NC at grassroots level, which I am doing”, he said.

On how he sees the recent commitment of Indo-Pak DGDMOs towards following the ceasefire pact of 2003, Omar said that he and his party has always welcomed such steps. “We hope this step will bring the two countries closer so that they talk freely in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Asking New Delhi to fulfill its solemn pledges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said, “The founding fathers of the nation have listed all the solemn commitments made to the people of J&K in the Constitution itself. We are subjected to canards, called as anti national and timid when we call for having a dialogue with the neighboring country to solve all the impending issues”.