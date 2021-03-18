Budget to boost development of J&K: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina today said that the Union Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken care of the concerns of all the sectors of Jammu & Kashmir.

Welcoming the budget for J&K, Raina said that this budget beyond any doubt will boost the developmental process going on in the region as envisioned by Modi Ji.

Addressing the party workers in Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan at Akhnoor, he urged the members to work for strengthening the party and also collected details of different Committees (teams) formed in district Akhnoor.

Raina accompanied by party general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, party vice-president Sham Lal Sharma (former Minister), general secretary, Vibodh Gupta (former MLC), president Akhnoor district, Jagdish Bhagat, district Prabhari, Karan Singh, former MLAs, Rajiv Sharma and Dr. Krishan Bhagat addressed the meeting.

District organizing secretary, Inderjeet Sharma, district Seh-Prabhari Brijeshwar Rana, former vice-chairman, Daljeet Singh, Morcha presidents, District Committee members, DDC members, BDC members, block presidents, office bearers of district Akhnoor, blocks and Morcha general secretaries were mainly present in the Sammelan.

In his address, Raina laid emphasis on the team working of the party cadre, both in terms of organizational working as well as for the purpose of ensuring the reach of Government sponsored welfare schemes to the actual needy persons in their region. He said that BJP workers have always worked for the welfare of the society and the nation in every thick and thin and this quality has today made BJP as a grand political party.

Ashok Kaul, in his address, shared in detail the role of Shakti Kendra Pramukh in the party and put light on the upcoming programmes of the party. He also focused on the strong working of the party cadre to ensure the win of party in every election.

Sham Lal Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Karan Singh and other senior leaders also spoke on and stressed on strengthening of the party at the ground level.

Jagdish Bhagat complimented the senior party leadership for their guidance and appreciated the party cadre for their active participation in the Sammelan.