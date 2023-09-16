No headway from district admn on transfer of land to judiciary in Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Despite approval from the High Court for the transfer of land to the judiciary in district Budgam for the construction of a new court complex, there seems to be no headway on the issue from the district administration.

An official said that there has been no headway so far from the district administration regarding the land transfer to judiciary.

The Revenue Department earlier this month asked the Deputy Commissioner Budgam for the transfer of Shamilat Deh land measuring 117 Kanal 19 Marlas situated at Ichgam in district Budgam in favour of judiciary for construction of New Court complex.

The ACR Budgam Afroza Bano when asked, told Excelsior that she has not received any official communication on the land transfer so far.

The Executive Engineer (R&B) division Budgam also conducted the survey of the land proposed for the construction of a new court complex in Budgam district today. She in a communication to the Principal District and Session Budgam said that the site seems to be fit for the construction.

The survey was conducted in response to the Principal District and Session Judge Khalil Ahmad Choudhary communication to the Executive Engineer (R&B) division Budgam to “conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Budgam Court Complex.”

“This assessment will serve as the foundation for addressing these issues and this is not only essential to alleviate congestion but also to ensure a more effective and efficient administration of justice in our district,” he had said, urging the Executive Engineer to carry out the assessment preferably by the end of this week.

The Executive Engineer in her communication has said: “As per preliminary survey conducted by the committee of this department, the proposed site seems to be ideal for such construction from flood risk point of view.”

Several lawyers associations of Budgam have passed unanimously resolutions that the land measuring 117 Kanal 19 Marlas identified by Principal District and Session Judge Budgam and approved by the High Court was suitable for the construction of new Court Complex in the central Kashmir district.

In this connection, resolutions were passed by District Bar Associations of Budagm, Beewrah, Chadoora and Magam besides Tehsil Bar Association Munsiff Court Charar-i-Sherief.