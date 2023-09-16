Popularise methods of alternate dispute resolution: CJ

Judicial Academy organizes Refresher Training Prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), N. Kotiswar Singh and guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, and Justice Moksha Kazmi, members of Governing Committee, J&K Judicial Academy organized a one day Refresher Training Programme on “Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996; Law, Practice and Procedure” for District & Sessions Judges and Sub-Judges of Jammu Province at Judicial Academy.

The training programme was inaugurated by the Chief Justice in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Manish Mehrotra, Senior Advocate, High Court of Lucknow who was the resource person for the training programme.

The training programme was conducted by Y P Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy.

Chief Justice, in his inaugural address, emphasised that ADR mechanism offers an efficient, quick and cost-effective alternative to conventional adjudicatory system which is time consuming and very costly affair in present times due to huge docket explosion and backlog of pending cases before the courts.

Highlighting the importance of the subject, Chief Justice observed that under the new regime, a clear timeline was given for the adjudication of disputes with minimal scope for the intervention of courts so as to ensure that litigants don’t get struck in the legal hurdles.

He expressed satisfaction over the growing trend and popularity of the arbitration as an alternate dispute resolution mechanism especially in dealing with commercial disputes and the encouraging results thereof. He further emphasised the need to give effect to the statute in true spirit of and to popularise the other methods of alternate dispute resolution so as to minimise the backlog.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, in his special remarks, highlighted the salutary provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 and subsequent amendments there-in. He also highlighted that arbitration, as an alternate mode of dispute resolution in a congenial atmosphere was prevalent in our country since centuries and a viable medium of out of court dispute resolution much prior to coming into force of the codified law.

Director, J&K Judicial Academy presented the welcome address and gave an overview of the programme. He described arbitration and conciliation as the way forward for the timely resolution of disputes. He emphasized that it is imperative to have a clear understanding of the provisions of law coupled with firm resolve to achieve the desired results

In the first technical sessions, Manish Mehrotra deliberated upon the historical background, aims and objects and discussed the basic provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act thread bare. He also underpinned the scope of interim injunctions and relief u/s 9 of the Act and shared a number of important rulings on the subject. He referred to the Arbitration agreement in the light of the legal provisions and discussed the scope of reference to arbitration.

The resource person deliberated on the application and effect of legal proceedings on Arbitration. In the second technical session, the scope to challenge the award u/s 34 and the extent of court interference in arbitral awards was discussed in detail along-with the provisions of section 36 of the Act. The resource person also emphasised the need of expeditious disposal of matters relating to Arbitration proceedings and also the common issues and redress thereof confronted during the arbitral proceedings.