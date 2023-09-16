Vice Chairperson DDC Kupwara, delegation of minority employees call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 16: Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, Vice-Chairman District Development Council Kupwara called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The Vice Chairperson DDC Kupwara expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for gracing the Bungus festival organised recently. He also apprised the issues of public importance.

A delegation of All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (Minorities) also called on Lt Governor and apprised their concerning issues. Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, KVIB was also present.

The Lt Governor assured the employees for redressal of all the issues on priority. He also issued on spot directions for setting up a helpline number, and appointing a nodal officer in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for resolving the grievances of minority employees working in the valley. The mechanism will also ensure district-wise weekly report on the employees grievances.