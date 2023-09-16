Strengthen hands of Modi for Shreshth Bharat: Khatana to Gujjars

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Sept 16: BJP MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana today urged the people especially Pasmanda Muslims to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for a “Shreshth Bharat, Uttkarsh Bharat” here.

Addressing a huge gathering of Van Gujjar community (traditional forest dwellers) of Uttarakhand during a one day conference Van Gujjar Adhikar Sammelan at Eidgah Maidan, Gaindikhata, Gulam Ali Khatana said that PM Narendra Modi Government has a constructive vision towards Pasmanda Muslims especially Gujjars, OBCs etc. and slogan of Ek Haath Computer, Ek Haath Quran is inspiring millions of Muslim youth.

Gulam Ali said that traditional political parties tagged Muslims with terrorism and mafia while Prophet Mohammad gave the message of peace and brotherhood. Islam is a religion of peace and gives a message of co-existence while radicals are trying to distort the teachings of Islam and its true meaning.

Muslims have remained aloof from BJP and many are still stuck to the old traditional political parties little realising that it is BJP which is trying to help them and alleviating their lot, he added.

Khatana said that Forest Rights Act is a tool for helping forest dwellers to uplift their living standards and provides for the establishment of hospitals, schools, community centers etc by diversification of forest land where State land is not available. He appealed the Chief Minister Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami to reach out to Van Gujjars and resolve their issues.

Van Gujjar community from across the districts of Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Kumaon and Shivalik Forest Range in Uttar Pradesh participated in the programme.

Van Gujjar Yuva Tribal Sangathan’s president, Mohammad Meer Hamza informed that, “The Van Gujjar community of Uttarakhand specifically in the areas of Rajaji Tiger Reserve along the districts of Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri- Garhwal, Haridwar in some parts of Uttarkashi and Kumaon region has filed 56 community forest resource rights across the states although the implementation of Forest Rights Act started in the State’s scheduled and non-scheduled area in 2008, however only one community right title has been granted to the community in Uttarkashi. Almost all the 56 CFR claims have been pending either in Sub-Divisional or the District Level Committee. This event would help to draw attention to the administration involved in different processes of the FRA implementation in Sub-Divisional and district level”.

Prof. Naseeb Ali also spoke on the occasion.