Dr Jitendra unveils naming of ‘Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station’

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 16: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the Nation is eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices made by brave hearts like Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan who lay down their lives to give this nation the safe environs to live.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said this during the unveiling ceremony of the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan Railway Station.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, he had personally taken up the issue of naming the Railway Station at Udhampur after the name of Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan in 2017 and also discussed the matter with the then Union Home Minister. After doing all the formalities, Udhampur Railway Station is now Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan Railway Station which is dream come true, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

He profusely thanked PM Narendra Modi for this.

Dr. Singh further said, the naming of Udhampur Railway Station on Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan (MCTM) Railway Station is a proud moment for the whole district and is truly an inspiration for the youth of Udhampur.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the brave hearts on the borders stay awake when we sleep, remain empty stomach when we eat and lay down their lives so that we will remain alive.

The parents of Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan, Dev Raj Gupta and Asha Rani, DDC Chairman Udhampur, Lal Chand were also present during the program.

It is pertinent to mention that Martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan received Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for sacrificing his life in a counter-terrorism operation.