Nita Ambani addresses Reliance family at 46th AGM of RIL

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Aug 29: Reliance Foundation (RF) chairperson Nita Ambani virtually addressed the Reliance family at the 46th AGM of RIL, where she reflected upon the launch of the NMACC and the work of RF.

Ambani graced the occasion in a Banarasi brocade saree, hand-woven by master artisan Iqbal Ahmad. This exquisite lavender weave celebrates the centuries-old craftsmanship of Varanasi. Its intricate design reflects the diversity of Indian artistry with barfi booti, koniya paisley motifs, and traditional zari work.

The Banarasi weave is one of the many regional art forms supported by Reliance Foundation’s SWADESH, a humble initiative to preserve and promote India’s traditional arts and crafts. Through Mrs Ambani’s recent appearances, she has paid tribute to our traditional artisans and the legacy that they have carried forward over generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, “I am happy to share that through multifarious activities of Reliance Foundation we have so far touched the lives of nearly 70 million Indians across smallest towns and remotest villages of our country from culture to climate, from education and sports to women’s empowerment and from Healthcare to livelihood.”