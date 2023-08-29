Annual Kanwar Yatra taken out in Sudhmahadev

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 29: Annual Kanwar Yatra was taken out today from Gourikund to Shree Shool Panieshwer Mahadev Temple Sudhmahadev in tehsil Chenani of District Udhampur.

Devotees participating in the Yatra prayed for peace, prosperity, tranquility and also for successfully launched Chanderaayan -3 to do work with ease. They also prayed for good health and drug free youth of Jammu Kashmir and the country as whole.

Organised by Aware India Foundation, in association with Mahadev Kanwar Mandal Sudhmahadev, this Yatra for the 8th consecutive year, was flagged off by head Pujari of Gouri Kund Temple amid chanting of mantras.

All the participants, after reaching the temple, prayed to Bhagwan Shree Shulpaneshwar Sudhmahadev for welfare of all and prayed Shool Paneshwar to bless all around the world with good health.

On the occasion, AIF members also took pledge to promote plantation of pious trees like Rudraksh, Bael Pater etc on the banks of Devika at Sudhmahadev.

Prominent who participated in the Yatra, included Vimal Sharma, President AIF, Rajinder Kumar, Vikundal Sharma, Ritika Sharma, Shoba Devi, Basu Sadotra Master Aaadesh , Devika, Arvind, Devesh and others.